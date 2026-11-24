ABNA24 - The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces has warned Saudi Arabia that its airstrikes on civilian targets in southern Yemen will not go unanswered, following an attack that left dozens of civilians dead and wounded.

In a statement published on X on Monday evening, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi F-15SA warplanes took off from King Khalid Air Base near Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia at 11:36 a.m. local time (0836 GMT), and flew towards areas in the southern Yemeni provinces of Ta’izz and Lahij.

The warplanes then struck several buses and commercial transport vehicles in the Ma’baq area of al-Maqatirah district in Lahij province, dropping US-made GBU-49 and GBU-12 bombs, Saree said.

The Yemeni military spokesperson said that the vicious attack resulted in dozens of civilian casualties. He vowed that the latest Saudi attack on Yemen would not go unanswered.

Saree said the Saudi warplanes left Yemeni airspace at 12:55 p.m. and returned to their airbase.

The recent escalation started when Saudi Arabia bombed the international airport in Sana'a in July. In retaliation, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Saudi airports, oil installations, and tankers in the Red Sea, while also implementing a “blockade for blockade” strategy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a massive bombing campaign against Yemen in an effort to reinstate a Riyadh-aligned regime in Sana’a. The kingdom also imposed a blockade on the country, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Despite the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its declared objectives.



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