ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,742 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 176,227 people.

Six civilian bodies and 33 wounded people were brought to Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry’s daily report.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,675 Palestinians have been killed, and 6,095 others have been injured.



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