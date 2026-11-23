ABNA24 - Israeli police raided a mosque in the Arab town of Hura in the Negev region on Sunday, confiscating loudspeakers and audio equipment in a move that sparked anger among local residents and worshipers over restrictions on Muslim religious practices.

According to local reports, police stormed the mosque and seized its loudspeakers and sound system, citing alleged violations of Israeli noise regulations.

The confiscation prompted widespread frustration among residents, who viewed the incident as part of a pattern of measures affecting mosques and religious activities in Arab communities across the Negev.

Residents expressed concern that the enforcement of noise regulations was being used to restrict the Islamic call to prayer and interfere with the daily activities of mosques.

Concerns over restrictions on mosques

The latest incident comes amid complaints about Israeli authorities’ use of environmental and noise-control regulations to restrict the operation of mosque loudspeakers.

According to the report, Israeli police and local authorities have repeatedly invoked these regulations to justify entering mosques, confiscating audio equipment and imposing substantial fines on imams and mosque committees.

Palestinian residents and community representatives have criticized such measures as infringements on religious freedom and the right to practice their faith without interference.

They said that the restrictions place additional pressure on mosques serving Arab communities in the Negev.

Broader pressure on Palestinian communities in Negev

The confiscation also comes amid wider concerns over Israeli policies affecting Palestinian Arab communities in the Negev, including home demolitions, land confiscations and measures targeting local activists.

Residents and community advocates say these policies have increased pressure on Arab communities and raised concerns about the preservation of their cultural and religious identity.

They also considered restrictions on mosques and the call to prayer as part of a broader pattern of policies affecting Palestinian life in the region.

The incident in Hura has renewed calls for the protection of religious freedoms and an end to measures that residents say interfere with worship and community life.



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