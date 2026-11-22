ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,736 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 176,194 people.

Nine civilian bodies and 55 wounded people were brought to Gaza hospitals over the past 48 hours, according to the ministry’s daily report.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,671 Palestinians have been killed, and 6,062 others have been injured.



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