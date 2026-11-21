ABNA24 - Five Palestinian civilians, including a child and two women, were injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire and carried out explosions in separate areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said a child and a woman were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Kanees area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

A 33-year-old woman with an injury to her hand was also admitted to Nasser Hospital after the IOF carried out massive explosions near the Bani Suheila rotary, east of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks opened heavy fire towards tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, triggering panic among them.

In a separate incident, two people sustained bullet injuries when Israeli forces opened fire towards displacement camps in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza.



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