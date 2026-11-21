ABNA24 - As part of its humanitarian and healthcare initiatives, the Salamatak Center for Home Healthcare, in cooperation with the Public Relations Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, announced the launch of a blood donation campaign and free medical checkups for visitors and citizens in the area between the Two Holy Shrines in Karbala Governorate.

In a statement to the official website, the center’s director, Dr. Mohammed Hamza Kadhim, said, "The campaign will take place tomorrow, Thursday, at Covered Area (Al-Musaqqaf) No. (1) between the Two Holy Shrines, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. It includes two main activities: first, conducting early and free screenings to detect chronic diseases with the participation of specialized medical and nursing staff; and second, launching a blood donation drive aimed at supporting patients in need and saving their lives."

He added that "these initiatives stem from the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine’s commitment to providing healthcare services to visitors and citizens," noting that "the checkups will be completely free of charge and will include screening for chronic illnesses as well as offering necessary medical consultations to attendees."

This campaign is part of a series of health programs and activities implemented by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine through collaboration among its departments and specialized centers, aimed at strengthening community healthcare and expanding the scope of medical services provided to visitors and citizens.



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