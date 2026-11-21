ABNA24 - German airline Lufthansa plans to axe 1,000 full-time jobs at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, after its core carrier lost €20 million a month on average between January and September, according to a letter to employees seen by AFP on Friday.

Strikes by pilots and cabin crew, and a surge in jet fuel prices since the war on Iran began, have slowed its turnaround.Launched in 2024, the turnaround plan includes more than 700 measures meant to lift earnings by €2.5 billion by 2028, but those announced to date are "no longer sufficient", the letter warned.

"The year 2026 has set us back: the war in the Middle East, the still very high fuel costs, nine days of strike action and our already very high cost base have intensified the situation," the letter said.

It is unclear whether the 1,000 posts, about 2.5% of the airline's roughly 40,000 staff, are part of the 4,000 mostly administrative jobs Lufthansa Group said last year it would cut by 2030.The wider group, which also owns Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines and is buying up to 49.9% of TAP Air Portugal in a €1.2 billion deal, has fared better.

Its operating profit, which excludes one-off items, rose 6% to €1.4bln in the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for premium long-haul seats.Net profit, which includes one-off items, jumped 30% to €1.26bln, partly thanks to valuation gains and a tax charge that had weighed on the year-earlier figure.Nine-month net profit was still down 35%, and on November 3 the group trimmed its full-year operating profit forecast to between €1.7bln and €2bln, from up to €2.2bln.

The core airline's third-quarter operating profit fell by a third to €300mln, and CEO Carsten Spohr said that "we must now accelerate the financial turnaround of our core brand".Lufthansa expects to spend €9.3bln on fuel this year, about €2bln more than in 2025, despite scrapping 20,000 short-haul flights through to October to cut fuel use.



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