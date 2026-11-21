ABNA24 - A spokesperson for Yemen's Armed Forces has said Yemeni forces will target Jeddah Port and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast if Riyadh carries out its threats to bomb Al-Hudaydah port.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned airlines that Saudi airspace, except over Mecca and Medina, is unsafe and could become the scene of Yemeni operations within hours.

Yemen will target Jeddah port and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast if Riyadh carries out its threats to bomb Hudaydah port, the spokesman emphasized.

The King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh is a military target, he said, urging employees and civilians to leave the area immediately.



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