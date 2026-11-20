Coinciding with World Children's Day, the book " List of Iranian Child Victims of Terrorism" will be unveiled at the Judiciary's Human Rights Headquarters.

The book has been compiled through the efforts of the Habilian Association and is scheduled to be unveiled on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Judiciary's Human Rights Headquarters.



Alongside the families of victims of war and terrorism, the ceremony will be attended by the Deputy for International Affairs of the Head of the Judiciary and Head of the Human Rights Headquarters, the Vice President for Family and Women's Affairs, the Secretary-General of Habilian Association, the Director-General for Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the representative of the Children's Legal Authority at the Ministry of Justice, and members of the media.



The book "List of Child Martyrs of Terrorism in Iran" is the first human rights document in the Islamic Republic of Iran dedicated to Iranian child victims of terrorism. It features profiles and photographs of 514 children aged 2 months to 12 years from 1978 to 2025, who were killed by terrorist groups.