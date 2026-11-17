AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a member of the Supreme Council of Islamic Seminaries, has praised the scientific and spiritual stature of Allameh Muhammad Hussein Tabatabaei, describing him as a figure whose entire life was a journey of ascent and whose legacy serves as a role model for understanding the correct path of human movement in the universe.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the novel "The Despairing Jesus" held at the Imam Khamenei Hall of the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) in Qom, Ayatollah Araki highlighted the capacity of stories and novels to convey deep epistemological and religious concepts, saying the novel can be regarded as a form of allegorical expression — a method abundantly used in the Holy Quran to convey truths, explain teachings, and guide humanity.

The senior cleric added that novel-writing can be examined within the framework of allegory and can serve as a suitable medium for presenting lofty human, ethical, and divine concepts through story and narrative.

Referring to the constant motion of the universe, Ayatollah Araki noted that the human world is always in motion and stagnation has no meaning in the path of human life, as the system of creation has both an originating movement and a returning movement, with all beings constantly moving and transforming within this system.

He continued that in the returning movement of the universe, according to Quranic verses, two different paths lie before humanity: one is a successful, ascending, and divine path that guides humans toward perfection and nearness to God, and the other is a reverse, descending path leading to fall.

The member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts emphasized the role of human will and choice in determining one's destiny, stating that choosing either path is up to the individual, and it is through beliefs, decisions, and actions that humans determine the direction of their movement.

Ayatollah Araki noted the difference in human attitudes toward the world and life's realities, saying people are divided into two groups in terms of their outlook and encounter with truth: some see everything inverted and deviate in recognizing realities, while others observe truth as it is and organize their life's path accordingly.

The member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom stated that there are clear examples of both types of human movement, noting that just as history and human life contain numerous examples of ascending movement, excellence, and reaching high human stations, there are also many examples of descending movement and human fall.

He added that human lives should be examined in light of these two types of movement, as some flourish their existential capacities by choosing the right path and reach high levels of knowledge and spirituality, while others distance themselves from truth and move toward decline by choosing the wrong path.

Ayatollah Araki further highlighted the scientific and spiritual personality of Allameh Tabatabaei as an example of those whose entire life movement was on the path of excellence and perfection, saying figures like Allameh Tabatabaei have an entirely ascending movement, and their lives can serve as a model for understanding the correct path of human movement in the universe.

The member of the Expediency Discernment Council stated that Allameh Tabatabaei is considered one of the most prominent scientific and philosophical figures of the contemporary Islamic world, who spent his life in study, teaching, self-purification, and explanation of Islamic teachings. The great Quranic commentator took an important step in reviving the method of interpreting the Quran through the Quran by authoring the valuable "Al-Mizan" commentary, and by utilizing scientific, philosophical, and mystical capacities, opened new horizons in understanding revealed teachings.

The professor of advanced seminary courses in Qom continued that Allameh Tabatabaei was not merely a scholar and thinker in philosophy and interpretation, but his scientific personality and spiritual conduct also serve as an inspiring model for students and future generations of seminaries. Training prominent students, commitment to ethics and self-purification, and linking knowledge with spirituality are among the outstanding dimensions of this great Quranic commentator's personality.

Ayatollah Araki concluded that utilizing literary and artistic formats such as novels and allegorical stories can provide a suitable ground for representing these models and transferring historical and epistemological experiences to audiences, as the audience becomes familiar with the results of choices and consequences of moving in different paths through the narration of characters' lives.

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