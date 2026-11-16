ABNA24 - Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the latest threats by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to intensify sanctions against Tehran, stating that Washington is speaking prematurely about the country's economic outlook.

Responding to Bessent's prediction of a harsh winter for Iran, Hemmati said the American Treasury Secretary had yet to account for his earlier forecast."He still has to count that same chicken I told him to count at the end of autumn," Hemmati said, adding, "Let him count that first, then go and talk about winter. It's too early."

The remark draws on the Persian proverb about counting chickens at the end of autumn, a caution against declaring an outcome before the season has actually turned.Bessent had stated that a "long and cold winter" lay ahead for Iranians, and argued that Tehran could have secured better terms in a deal before the US elections and "now President [Donald] Trump does not think we need an accord with Iran, and we will continue applying pressure".

Turning to the foreign exchange position, Hemmati stated that conditions were sound and put the volume of currency supplied in the recent period at nearly $33 billion.He stressed that the supply of essential goods and medicine was continuing as the Central Bank had undertaken.



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