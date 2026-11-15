ABNA24 - Recovery teams have retrieved the bodies of 69 Palestinians from several areas of Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, as search operations continue for thousands of people believed to be buried beneath buildings destroyed during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The recovery operations covered the al-Hakoura area and the vicinity of schools in Jabalia refugee camp, as well as several locations in Beit Lahia.

Among the bodies recovered were members of the Abu Warda, Nabhan, Yazji, Masoud and al-Dabbas families. Their funerals are scheduled to take place on Monday.

The operations come as thousands of Palestinian families remain uncertain about the fate of missing relatives.

According to estimates by the Palestinian Civil Defense, more than 8,000 people are believed to remain buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings across Gaza.

Broader estimates put the total number of missing people in the territory at more than 10,000, including those who disappeared during displacement, people believed to be held in Israeli detention and unidentified individuals buried without identification. These figures come from different sources and do not represent a single, definitive count.

Severe equipment shortages hamper recovery operations

Civil Defense teams and specialized recovery crews face enormous difficulties searching for and retrieving bodies amid widespread destruction and severe shortages of heavy machinery, specialized equipment and fuel.

As a result, rescue workers are often forced to rely on basic tools and, in some cases, use their bare hands to remove debris and reach bodies trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The challenges extend beyond equipment shortages to the dangers posed by unstable structures and the difficulty of accessing heavily bombed areas.

The risk of further building collapses frequently complicates recovery operations, slowing efforts to locate missing people and retrieve their remains.

Despite Israeli attacks that have damaged or destroyed numerous government facilities and much of their equipment, local teams continue searching for missing Palestinians, documenting recovered bodies and working to establish their identities before handing them over to relatives.

According to UN reports, Gaza’s Civil Defense has access to only one excavator, despite the extensive need for machinery to clear thousands of sites where bodies are believed to remain buried.

Recovery efforts could take years

UN officials have warned that continued shortages of heavy equipment and essential resources could mean that the search for missing Palestinians and the recovery of bodies will take many years.

The scale of destruction across Gaza has left countless families in prolonged uncertainty, unable to determine the fate of their loved ones or provide them with dignified burials.

For many, the suffering extends beyond the loss of family members to the painful wait for their remains to be found and identified. The continuing recovery operations expose another dimension of Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe.

Families who have already endured displacement, destruction and the loss of loved ones now face additional hardship as they struggle to recover and bury those martyred during the war.

Without adequate machinery, fuel and specialized equipment, the process of locating the missing and recovering their bodies remains painfully slow, leaving thousands of Palestinian families waiting for answers and the opportunity to lay their loved ones to rest.



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