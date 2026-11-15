ABNA24 - UNRWA is facing a worsening financial crisis, with a projected 2026 budget deficit of about $250 million, including a cash-flow gap of roughly $70 million, amid declining international funding and growing operational restrictions.

Speaking recently before the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee, UNRWA acting commissioner-general Christian Saunders warned that without urgent funding, the agency may be forced to take additional operational measures affecting both employees and services.

Despite implementing austerity measures since 2024 that generated around $240 million in savings, UNRWA says financial pressures continue to erode the scope and quality of its services.

The agency is considering emergency financing to cover staff salaries through the end of the year, while stressing that such measures would only provide temporary relief and would not address its longer-term funding problems.

UNRWA continues to provide education, healthcare, relief, and protection services to millions of Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. In Gaza alone, it assists about 1.7 million people, while its health workers provide roughly 75,000 medical consultations each week, according to Saunders.

During discussions at the UN, several countries and international representatives called for urgent and sustainable funding to safeguard the agency’s operations and prevent disruptions to essential services.

The European Union reaffirmed its support for UNRWA, pledged continued financial assistance, and voiced concern over restrictions affecting the agency’s work in the occupied Palestinian territories.

UNRWA says sustained international funding is critical to maintaining its operations and ensuring that millions of Palestinian refugees continue to receive vital services.



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