ABNA24 - The staff of the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and Al-Abbas (peace be upon them) commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)—according to the third historical narration—by holding a joint mourning procession.

The procession was attended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Mohammed Ali Azhar, along with board members Mr. Kadhim Abada and Mr. Mohammed Al-Ashiqar, as well as various officials and staff members from both holy shrines.

Each year, the staff of the two holy shrines observe the martyrdom anniversary of the "Lady of the Women of the Worlds" (peace be upon her) through a unified mourning procession, during which expressions of grief and sorrow for this painful tragedy are recited.

The procession set off from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), passed through the area between the two holy shrines, and concluded at the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) to offer condolences on this sorrowful occasion. Throughout the procession, the participants chanted words that embodied their deep sadness and reflected the profound impact of this loss upon the hearts of the faithful.

The staff of the two holy shrines consistently commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) throughout the year by organizing such joint mourning processions.



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