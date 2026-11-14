AhlulBayt News Agency: The second night of the mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh) took place at the Zeinabiyah, next to the site where the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, was martyred.

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 11, 2026, following the Maghrib and Isha prayers, Hani Taheri recited elegies in tribute to Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh).

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Ali Alizadeh then delivered an address, referring to the divine tradition of granting support to the believers and God's hidden designs and plans, which unfold gradually. He stated that events and developments must be analyzed and judged in light of this gradual process, without superficial or hasty conclusions. He also stressed that there should be no doubt or hesitation regarding God's traditions and promises: that the Front of Falsehood will be defeated, while the Front of Truth will receive divine support and attain victory.

Saeed Haddadian also recited elegies in mourning for Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh).

The mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh), held on behalf of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and beginning with the Maghrib and Isha prayers, will continue through Saturday evening, Nov. 14.

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