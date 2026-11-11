19th Vol. of "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" collection translated, published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the nineteenth volume of the "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" collection, on the subject of a narrative research on determining the part-ness of the phrase "Hayya Ala Khayr al-Amal" in the adhan and iqama, has been translated and published in English.

The author, believing that many issues and differences in this area become clear during the examination of how the adhan was legislated, has first addressed the issue of how the adhan was legislated.

According to him, the said phrase was part of the adhan at the time of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h), Abu Bakr, and the early period of Umar's rule, until the second caliph, under the pretext of jihad, ordered it to be removed from the adhan. The school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) holds that this phrase is part of the adhan and iqama, and no opponent is seen among them in this regard.

The author has also presented evidence and proofs from Sunni sources confirming the definitiveness of the phrase "Hayya Ala Khayr al-Amal." According to him, since at present the reason that Umar relied on does not exist, we must return to the tradition of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h) and make that phrase part of the adhan and iqama.

The nineteenth volume of the In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.) collection is the work of the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and was compiled with the efforts of Abdul Amir Al-Sultani. This work has been translated into English by the Islamic Institute of London, represented by Sheikh Ali Al-Hakim, and published in 67 pages in an octavo format.

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