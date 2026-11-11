ABNA24 - Al-Thaqilayn Cancer Hospital, affiliated with the Health and Medical Education Authority at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, announced its medical statistics for the month of October 2026, which showed the provision of medical, diagnostic, and therapeutic services to thousands of patients from various Iraqi governorates.

The hospital stated in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by the (Official Website), that "the number of patients who received medical services during the month reached (2364) patients, while the total number of laboratory tests and radiological and medical imaging examinations reached (9869) tests, distributed as (8150) laboratory tests and (1719) radiological and imaging examinations."

It explained that "the hospital conducted during the same period (1343) radiotherapy sessions, as part of the specialized therapeutic services provided to patients."

It added that "the patients benefiting from the services were distributed across a number of Iraqi governorates, with Basra Governorate topping the list with (1888) patients, accounting for (79.9%), followed by Dhi Qar with (156) patients, Maysan with (133) patients, Baghdad with (53) patients, Al-Muthanna with (28) patients, in addition to patients from the remaining governorates."

These services come as part of the efforts of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, through its health institutions, to provide specialized medical care for oncology patients, and to expand the scope of diagnostic and therapeutic services, contributing to alleviating the suffering of patients and facilitating their access to treatment.



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