Saudi airstrikes damage Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation building in Sana’a

ABNA24 - A building belonging to the Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation (YOGC) in a district of Sana’a has been damaged after Saudi warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in the Yemeni capital.

The al-Masirah television channel, citing local sources, reported that the military aircraft targeted the building on Southern al-Sittin Street in the al-Wahda district early on Tuesday.

The report, however, did not provide any details about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Separately, Saudi warplanes bombed al-Mufzar gas station in the Jader area of ​​the Bani al-Harith district.

Al-Masirah TV did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties.

The developments came a few hours after the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a statement that the country’s air defense units had detected and shot down a Chinese-made CH-4 spy drone belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).

He added that the armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down “while it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf.”

The latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sana'a's international airport in July. The Yemeni Armed Forces responded by attacking Saudi airports, oil facilities, and tankers in the Red Sea, and also enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating bombing campaign against Yemen to restore a Riyadh-friendly government in Sana'a and imposed a blockade on the country, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died, but Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objectives.



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