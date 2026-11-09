Afghanistan Free of Polio: Additional Vaccine Doses Strengthen Children’s Protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Afghanistan Free of Polio initiative has stressed the importance of routine childhood vaccination and additional doses of the polio vaccine, saying that each extra dose provides children with greater protection against the disease.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, November 9, the initiative said that every additional dose of the polio vaccine increases a child’s protection against the disease. It also highlighted the role of regular vaccination in strengthening children’s immune systems and safeguarding public health.

The message comes as a new nationwide polio vaccination campaign began in Afghanistan on November 2, with the aim of immunising 12.8 million children under the age of five. The campaign is also scheduled to take place in Logar province from November 9 to 13.

Afghanistan remains one of only two countries in the world, alongside Pakistan, where wild poliovirus has not been eradicated.

According to published reports, Afghanistan recorded 42 confirmed polio cases in 2026. The figure highlights the continuing need for vaccination campaigns and sustained efforts to protect children from the disease.