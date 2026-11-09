Malaysian Islamic organization urges urgent delivery of winter aid to Gaza

ABNA24 - The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) has called for the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance, weather-resistant shelters and heating equipment to the Gaza Strip, warning of worsening living conditions for displaced Palestinian families amid heavy rainfall and severe winter weather.

In a statement, MAPIM said heavy rains had affected displacement camps across Gaza, leaving thousands of families living in worn-out and damaged tents exposed to flooding, extreme cold and deteriorating health conditions.



The organization highlighted the plight of children, women, elderly people and patients, who are particularly vulnerable to the harsh conditions and inadequate shelter.



The Gaza Strip continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis following months of Israeli military attacks, which have devastated homes, infrastructure and essential services. With winter temperatures dropping and rainfall intensifying, displaced families sheltering in makeshift tents face growing risks of hypothermia, disease and flooding. MAPIM urged countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement and the international community to ensure the unhindered entry of prefabricated shelters, durable tents, medical supplies and construction materials into Gaza.



MAPIM president, Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, stressed that humanitarian needs extend beyond food supplies, emphasizing the urgent need for safe shelter, winter clothing, healthcare and basic living facilities.



MAPIM also called on governments, businesses, mosques, educational institutions and civil society organizations to increase assistance for displaced Palestinian families, warning that continued rainfall and freezing conditions threaten the lives of thousands, particularly children and the elderly.



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