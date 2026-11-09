UK households cut fuel purchases by 12% as Iran war drives up prices

ABNA24 - Families are dramatically cutting back on driving as the war on Iran causes a surge in prices at the pump, encouraging more people to work from home.

The amount of fuel purchased by drivers in the week to November 1 fell by 12pc compared with a year earlier, NatWest debit and credit card spending data shows, The Telegraph reported.

Oil prices have surged since Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow shipping lane out of the Persian Gulf that used to transport a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and gas exports, and are now hovering around $100 (£75) per barrel.This price pressure has flowed through quickly to pump prices.

Diesel has surged by 40pc year-on-year, hitting a record high in September, while petrol prices are up 31pc.Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at NatWest, said, “We’ve seen a bigger response in terms of cutting back on driving than we’ve ever seen before.”“People are using EVs more, and in more urban areas people are opting to work from home or use more public transport,” Burnside added.

The cost of filling up an average 50-litre vehicle now costs £86.39 for petrol and £99.29 for diesel. That is £19.20 and £27.99 more, respectively, than the comparable week in 2025, before the US launched strikes on Iran.But national spending on fuel has climbed by a lower rate of 18pc because drivers are finding new ways to reduce their time on the road.

Burnside said, “A lot of people are paying close attention to fuel prices. We can see that they are filling up just as frequently but buying less. That suggests a lot of people must be running with lower tank inventory.”It comes after John Healey, the Chancellor, used his Budget last month to extend a 5pc cut in fuel duty for another six months until July 2027 and increased the tax-free mileage rate for drivers who use their cars for their work.

In the US, anger at soaring fuel prices was a key factor in the Democrats’ sweeping victory at last week’s midterms, in which Donald Trump lost control of both the House and the Senate, after he failed to follow through on his election campaign promise to cut prices on “day one”

.In the US, higher fuel prices have exacerbated the so-called “K-shaped” economy, as the gap between rich and poor households gets ever wider. A report by the New York Federal Reserve shows that lower-income households are cutting back on their fuel use while wealthier households have not.

In the UK, by contrast, all households are driving less regardless of their income bracket, Burnside said.He added, “Here, there is no difference between income brackets in terms of people cutting back, it is everyone.”However, households in rural areas that have less access to public transport and are more reliant on their cars have the least ability to do so, Burnside said.