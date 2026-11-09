Gaza Health Ministry warns of near-total hospital disruption as transport services halt

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip warned on Sunday of a near-total paralysis threatening vital departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units, after accredited transport companies officially notified it of a complete shutdown starting today, due to accumulated financial arrears, bus breakdowns, and a lack of maintenance supplies.

The crisis portends the inability of doctors, nurses, and technicians to reach their workplaces, dealing a new blow to the capacity of hospitals and primary healthcare centers to continue operating, amid a chronic shortage of medicines, equipment, and essential supplies.

The ministry said in a statement that it received official notifications from several accredited transport companies announcing the suspension of their services starting today, Sunday, noting that the companies attributed their decision to their worsening financial crisis and non-payment of their dues.

It added that the crisis coincides with a large number of buses going out of service due to frequent breakdowns, amid a severe shortage reaching a complete lack of spare parts, oil, and tires, narrowing the capacity to operate remaining means of transport.



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