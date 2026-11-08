Gaza death toll rises to 74,640 since October 2023, health ministry says

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,640 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,947 people.

Eight civilian bodies, including two recovered from the rubble, and 22 wounded people were brought to Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry’s daily report. Two additional victims succumbed to previously sustained injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,819 others have been injured.



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