AhlulBayt News Agency: After the failure of the military campaign and naval blockade against Iran , the US CENTCOM has formed a task force to restrict neighbors' trade with Tehran through land border gates.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday the formation of a new task force to support Washington’s efforts to restrict the transfer of advanced weapons and other materials through Iran’s land routes.

The task force, named Iron Gate, will consist of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel based in Tampa, Florida. Its mission will involve coordinating with other US government agencies on issues related to Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said on Saturday that the Iron Gate would reinforce the US naval blockade of Iran and further limit Tehran’s ability to finance military activities, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish military stockpiles.

According to CENTCOM, the task force will also focus on the movement of dual-use goods and illicit revenue flows, in addition to arms transfers.

After the failure of the military campiagn, the US imposed a naval blockade on Iran with the aim of forcing Tehran to surrender. Now, after the failure of naval blockade, it is in a futile mobve, trying to restrict increase pressure on Tehran through land restrictions. This is while, all the US measure have triggered opposition and protests on the part of Iran's neighbors much chagrin to Washington.

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