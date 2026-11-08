Iran’s Amirhossein Zare named world’s best freestyle wrestler

ABNA24 - Iranian heavyweight wrestler Amirhossein Zare has been named the world’s best freestyle wrestler, according to United World Wrestling (UWW).

UWW announced Zare’s selection as the best freestyle wrestler of the 2026 World Championships in a post on its Instagram account on Saturday.

Zare, who competes in the 125kg category, won the gold medal at the World Championships in Kazakhstan.

He scored 42 points throughout the tournament without conceding a single point to his opponents. Zare defeated wrestlers from India, Jamaica, the United States, and Russia on his way to the world title.



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