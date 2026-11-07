Heavy rains flood displacement tents across Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

ABNA24 - Heavy rains flooded large numbers of displacement tents across the Gaza Strip on Friday as a severe weather system brought thunderstorms and strong winds, leaving displaced families exposed to cold and worsening living conditions.

Around 162,000 tents need replacement, while more than 1,000 displacement sites housing approximately 1.1 million people are at risk of flooding, according to local officials. Nearly 240,000 families live in areas vulnerable to flooding.

The situation is compounded by damaged drainage networks, destroyed roads and shortages of fuel and equipment needed by municipalities and civil defense teams to respond to emergencies.

Children, women, elderly people and patients face heightened risks from exposure to cold and damp conditions, amid growing concerns over the spread of diseases and the deterioration of public health.

Urgent needs include providing essential winter supplies to the most affected families, particularly replacement tents, waterproof materials, blankets, warm clothing, bedding and safe heating equipment.

However, Israeli restrictions on the entry of shelter supplies and essential equipment continue to hamper efforts to improve living conditions and protect displaced families from the harsh winter weather.