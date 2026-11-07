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Yemen says Saudi ISIS regime carried out 67 airstrikes and missile attacks in 24 hours

7 November 2026 - 08:33
News ID: 1887310
Yemen says Saudi ISIS regime carried out 67 airstrikes and missile attacks in 24 hours

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi forces carried out 67 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in five Yemeni governorates.

ABNA24 - The official spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that the Saudi enemy launched 67 airstrikes and missiles during the past 24 hours.

Brigadier General Saree explained in a statement issued by him that the Saudi enemy's airstrikes and missiles targeted civilian objects in the governorates of Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Al-Jawf, and Marib, through F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif bases, and missile aggression from Najran, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded among civilians.

He noted that the total airstrikes of the Saudi aggression since the beginning of its escalation against our country have reached four thousand two hundred and sixty-four airstrikes and missiles.

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