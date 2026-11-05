Saudi Arabia and the Jolani government on path of military cooperation; will Syrian forces enter Yemen war?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ahmad al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the head of the Jolani government, on a trip that is considered his second to Saudi Arabia in less than the past month, entered Riyadh, the capital of this country, at the head of a government, military, and security delegation, and met with Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, and a number of Saudi officials.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper, the composition of Jolani's accompanying delegation shows that the agenda of this trip had a wide scope and included political, economic, security, and military files. In this delegation, Asaad al-Shibani, the foreign minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister, Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, the finance minister, Basil Abdul Hannan, the industry minister, and Abdul Qader Tahan, the head of the general intelligence apparatus of the Jolani government, were present.

While the initial official statements were limited to general expressions about examining bilateral relations between Jolani and bin Salman, Saudi media reported dozens of agreements without revealing their exact details. This very issue has caused this trip to be considered, more than anything else, as an announcement of the entry of oral agreements into the implementation phase. Agreements on which understanding was probably reached during Jolani's previous trip.

This trip takes place while only a few days have passed since Asaad al-Shibani's announcement about examining the possibility of the Jolani government joining the "Mecca Coalition" — consisting of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. Also, less than a month ago, numerous reports and revelations had been published indicating Saudi Arabia's request to dispatch Syrian fighter forces to participate in the Yemen war.

In this context, the foreign ministry of the Jolani government, in a statement it published later, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement between the defense ministries of the Jolani government and Saudi Arabia. This ministry did not provide an explanation about the nature of this cooperation, but such an agreement seems to be consistent with the aforementioned request of Saudi Arabia — despite the previous denial by Jolani government officials — and could be a prelude to an action in the defense field. An action that might take place before the Jolani government joins this coalition.

Saudi Arabia's economic support and the Jolani government's urgent need

Regarding the economic agreements, these agreements fall within the framework of Saudi Arabia's overt support for Jolani government officials. Support that had previously led to the signing of about 80 agreements and cooperation memoranda worth more than 40 billion Saudi riyals, equivalent to about $10.7 billion. This figure had been announced by Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's investment minister, last February.

This support has also included the Saudi Development Fund's agreement to grant a package of facilitated loans worth $406 million. Loans that fall within the framework of a broader credit line whose negotiations are ongoing and whose volume reaches $1.5 billion. In addition, Saudi Arabia has agreed to grant one million and 650 thousand barrels of crude oil to the Jolani government and, alongside Qatar, has participated in paying Syria's overdue debts to the World Bank. Providing part of the salaries of the public sector employees of the Jolani government has also been among the other axes of this support.

Saudi Arabia's support packages and proposed investments for Jolani government officials are of vital importance, especially given the successive economic crises in Syria and the continuous decline in the living standards of the country's people. This situation has been exacerbated after the rise in fuel, electricity, and bread prices and the reduction of subsidies. Alongside these conditions, the unemployment rate in Syria has increased, the purchasing power of the country's people has decreased, and salary increases have not been able to keep pace with price growth.

The importance of Saudi support is not limited to financing economic revival and reconstruction projects. Rather, this support can provide more room for maneuver for Jolani government officials to confront livelihood pressures and reduce the intensity of growing public dissatisfaction in Syria. This dissatisfaction had previously manifested in various regions of the country in the form of angry protests. Protests that Jolani government officials were able to contain some of, but others still continue sporadically.

This process is also aligned with the agreement of Jolani government officials and the World Bank Group on October 18 to establish the "Trust Fund for Supporting Syria's Economic Revival and Reconstruction." The management of this fund will be in the hands of the World Bank, and its priorities will be determined by the Jolani government. Officials of this government hope that the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar, will play the main role in financing this fund.

Saudi Arabia; one of the few options for financing the Jolani government

This trip also took place a few days after Thomas Barrack, the US envoy for Syria and Iraq affairs, acknowledged that attracting foreign investors to Syria is still very difficult.

Barrack considered the reason for this difficulty to be the weakness of the banking system, the lack of security guarantees, and the continuation of some economic restrictions. He also noted that investment in Syria's energy sector might need 10 to 15 years to reach the stage of return.

These remarks show that in circumstances where foreign companies are unwilling to invest in Syria, Riyadh, due to its financial capacity and political backing, is considered one of the few options available to the Jolani government for obtaining rapid financial resources and long-term investments.

However, the expansion of the scope of the security and military files raised in this trip raises the question of what concession Saudi Arabia expects this time in exchange for its financial support and investments. Especially since this country practically enjoys considerable influence in the Syrian file.

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