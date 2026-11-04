Sanaa forces besiege dozens of Saudi-backed terrorists in Yemen’s Lahj province

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces imposed on Tuesday a tight siege on members of the Saudi-backed Special Missions Battalion west of Ras Al-Arah in Lahj province.

Field sources revealed more than 35 members of the Dera al-Watan forces remain besieged in the area since Monday, after being forced to withdraw by Sanaa forces.

They fell into a carefully laid minefield ambush, leaving several dead and wounded as they attempted to cross it.

The sources said the besieged fighters were unable to escape, while Sanaa forces maintained fire control over their location.

The remaining Saudi-backed reinforcements fled on Monday after suffering heavy casualties, including the deaths and injuries of dozens of personnel and prominent commanders. Several military vehicles and armored vehicles were also destroyed.

Southern activists said the deployment of fighters from southern governorates in Saudi Arabia’s confrontations with Sanaa forces did not serve their interests, accusing Saudi Arabia of exploiting their difficult living conditions by offering payments of no more than 1,000 Saudi riyals.



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