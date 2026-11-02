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Russian diplomat accuses Europe of paving the way for US attack on Iran

2 November 2026 - 10:37
News ID: 1885573
Source: Pars Today
Russian diplomat accuses Europe of paving the way for US attack on Iran

Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has said that European countries played a very significant role in paving the way for the US attack on Iran.

ABNA24 - Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has said that European countries played a very significant role in paving the way for the US attack on Iran.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s comments about the financial losses Europe has suffered as a result of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

In a post on X, Ulyanov wrote: “Europeans played a very significant role in preparing the ground for US aggression against Iran. Have they started learning from their past mistakes?”

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