Gaza health ministry reports 143 Palestinians killed and 674 injured in October

ABNA24 - Palestine’s Ministry of Health in Gaza declared on Sunday that 143 Palestinians were martyred and 674 others injured as a result of the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip during October.

In its monthly report, issued by the Health Information Unit, the ministry said the October death toll included 107 men, 23 children, 11 women and two elderly people. The injured comprised 323 men, 190 children, 129 women and 32 elderly people.

The ministry said the total number of victims of the genocide since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, through the end of October 2026, had reached 1,583 martyred and 5,696 injured.

According to the report, the fatalities included 1,031 men, 348 children, 154 women and 50 elderly people. The injured included 2,736 men, 1,731 children, 966 women and 226 elderly people, in addition to 37 people whose dates of birth were not recorded.

The report documented the continued loss of life and injuries over recent months. From October 10, 2025, through the end of that month, 251 Palestinians were martyred and 602 injured. November saw 107 martyred and 314 injured, while December recorded 61 martyred and 217 injured.

The figures for 2026 were as follows: January, 117 killed and 265 injured; February, 95 martyred and 251 injured; March, 79 martyred and 261 injured; April, 121 martyred and 413 injured; May, 107 martyred and 550 injured; June, 133 martyred and 521 injured; July, 152 martyred and 626 injured; August, 106 martyred and 347 injured; and September, 111 martyred and 655 injured.

The ministry noted that October alone recorded 143 martyred and 674 injured, reflecting the continuing consequences of the genocide inflicted on the people of the Gaza Strip.



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