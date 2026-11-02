Saudi regime airstrikes kill child and injure civilians in Taiz and Hodeida

ABNA24 - Sanaa’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that five civilians were killed or injured in Taiz province and three others wounded in Hodeida in Saudi airstrikes.

In a statement, the ministry said Saudi warplanes targeted the Al-Anin area in Jabal Habashi District, killing a child and injuring two girls. It added that two other civilians were injured in a direct Saudi airstrike on the Hayjat Al-Abd area.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Anis Al-Asbahi, confirmed that three civilians were injured when Saudi warplanes targeted an Oil Company station in Bajil District, Hodeida.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health said the Saudi regime’s repeated attacks on civilians and civilian facilities constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and add to the series of Saudi crimes in Yemen.



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