Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Crowds of the faithful observed the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its resources to cater to the needs of the visitors, providing them with a wide range of services.

Prior to this, the Holy Shrine had prepared a comprehensive plan covering security, healthcare, and various other services, in addition to organizing the smooth flow of visitors arriving at the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



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