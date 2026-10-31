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Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night (+Photos)

31 October 2026 - 10:08
News ID: 1884612
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night (+Photos)

Large numbers of visitors gathered at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Thursday night.

ABNA24 - Crowds of the faithful observed the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its resources to cater to the needs of the visitors, providing them with a wide range of services.

Prior to this, the Holy Shrine had prepared a comprehensive plan covering security, healthcare, and various other services, in addition to organizing the smooth flow of visitors arriving at the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

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Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night
Crowds of visitors gather at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on Thursday night

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