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Sanaa forces seize new areas in Yemen’s Lahj province

31 October 2026 - 08:28
News ID: 1884582
Source: Yemen Press
Sanaa forces seize new areas in Yemen’s Lahj province

Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces said they had seized new areas in Al-Maqatirah district of Lahj province after advancing from the Haifan front in Taiz.

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces said on Friday it took control of new areas after driving Saudi-backed military build-ups out of the southern part of the Haifan front in Taiz province.

The sources said Sanaa forces continued their advance from Haifan and seized new areas in Al-Maqatirah district in Lahj province.

They affirmed that Sanaa forces had taken control of the district center, Al-Rabou Market, in a rapid field advance after inflicting heavy losses on the Saudi-backed forces in the area.

The sources added that the forces had managed to drive Saudi-backed military build-ups out of several strategic mountainous positions and were continuing their advance toward Al-Maqatirah Citadel.

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