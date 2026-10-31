Saudi airstrikes target villages in Yemen’s Taiz governorate

ABNA24 - The Saudi enemy aircraft launched raids ,on Friday evening on Al-Shamaitain district in Taiz governorate.

A local source said that the aircraft targeted a house in Al-Masahin village, resulting in martyrs and wounded.

The source indicated that the enemy aircraft resumed bombing the same village in an attempt to prevent rescuers from recovering the victims, and also targeted Al-Zakira village in the district.

The source also condemned the continued targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, and facilities amidst shameful international silence.



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