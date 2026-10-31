Iran announces dismantling of four terrorist cells in Sistan and Baluchestan

ABNA24 - Four terrorist cells were dismantled in central and southern Sistan and Baluchestan and 16 members arrested, some of whom came from abroad, the province's intelligence department said.

Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan intelligence department said four terrorist cells linked to the US and Zionist enemy were identified and 16 members arrested in the center and south of the province.

The department said its forces, aided by public reports, continuous intelligence and operational monitoring and cooperation with other security bodies, identified the four cells in districts across central and southern Sistan and Baluchestan and arrested 16 terrorists, some of whom had come from abroad.

Some of those arrested were involved in martyring a group of police personnel in Iranshahr and were handed over to judicial authorities after arrest.

Security forces seized weapons and combat ammunition from the arrested terrorists, including nine Kalashnikov rifles, two US-made M4 rifles and seven pistols with related ammunition.

In a further blow to the US-Zionist espionage and media network, three people were identified and arrested while gathering and sending information on the locations of defense and security facilities in the south of the province.



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