Israeli siege forcibly displaces 4,969 Palestinians in al-Khalil

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have forcibly displaced 4,969 Palestinians from the Deir Bahha and al-Jalda neighborhoods of al-Khalil, in the southern occupied West Bank, as a sweeping military siege enters its fifth consecutive day.

The ongoing military closure, restrictions on residents’ movement and raids on Palestinian homes have raised concerns about deteriorating humanitarian conditions for thousands of displaced families.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the al-Khalil Municipality said 780 families had been forced to leave their homes, including 336 infants, 441 elderly people, 216 pregnant and breastfeeding women, 44 people with disabilities and 312 people suffering from chronic illnesses.

The figures highlight the urgent humanitarian needs of vulnerable Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military operation.

Widespread displacement following Palestinian attack

The Israeli measures followed armed clashes between IOF troops and two Palestinian resistance fighters last Friday. Both Palestinian youths and two Israeli soldiers were killed during the clashes.

Following the attack, the IOF imposed a strict military lockdown on al-Khalil and its surrounding villages, raiding residential neighborhoods, searching homes and severely restricting Palestinian movement.

The military restrictions have also obstructed the delivery of humanitarian assistance to families trapped in areas under siege.

On Saturday evening, Israeli Army Minister Israel Katz acknowledged that thousands of Palestinians had been forced to leave their homes.

Palestinian officials condemned the Israeli measures as a retaliatory operation targeting civilians.

272 Israeli attacks and 91 structures demolished in September

In a related development, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented 272 attacks carried out by IOF and settlers across al-Khalil governorate during September, including 122 attacks committed by Jewish settlers.

The commission also recorded 19 demolition operations targeting 91 Palestinian structures in the governorate during the same month.

Al-Khalil recorded the highest number of demolished structures among all occupied West Bank governorates during that period.

According to the commission, the attacks reflect increasing pressure on Palestinians affecting housing, employment, freedom of movement and access to their property, alongside expanding Israeli control over land, strategic locations and roads.

Israeli military and settler attacks escalate across the West Bank

The developments come amid escalating Israeli military operations and settler attacks against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

These attacks have included the killing of Palestinians, the burning of homes, vehicles and mosques, and the bulldozing of agricultural land.

The IOF and settlers have also prevented Palestinian farmers from accessing their land and forced entire Palestinian communities from their homes.

In al-Khalil, the ongoing military siege has compounded these pressures, leaving thousands of displaced Palestinians facing uncertainty over their homes, livelihoods and access to essential services.



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