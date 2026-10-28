Video: Logic of guidance in conduct of Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Battle of Siffin was not merely a scene of confrontation between two fronts; rather, it was a field for the manifestation of mercy and the concern for guidance in the conduct of Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.). This approach was so heavy and unfamiliar to some of his companions that they interpreted the delay in starting the battle as a sign of the Imam's (a.s.) doubt or even fear. Whereas the Imam (a.s.) considered this delay to stem from hope for the guidance of human beings, and would say: If this delay provides the ground for the salvation and guidance of even one person, it is worth it. Thus, the Alawi conduct shows that in the logic of divine saints, the guidance and salvation of human beings take precedence over haste in military victory.