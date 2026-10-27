Hamas congratulates anti-Zionist Lula da Silva on Brazilian presidential victory, praises support for Palestine

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement congratulated the Brazilian people and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection, praising his longstanding support for Palestinian rights and his positions against Israeli policies.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas welcomed Lula’s victory in Brazil’s presidential runoff, which secured him a fourth nonconsecutive term as president of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The Movement described his victory as the culmination of a political career rooted in defending justice, freedom and the rights of peoples.

Hamas praised Lula’s “noble and courageous positions” in support of the Palestinian cause, particularly his advocacy for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Movement expressed confidence that Lula would maintain these positions and strengthen relations and cooperation between the Palestinian and Brazilian peoples.

Hamas also emphasized its appreciation for the Brazilian president’s humanitarian and political stance toward Palestine amid Israel’s continuing assault on Palestinians and growing international calls to halt violations and hold those responsible accountable.

Lula wins fourth presidential term in close runoff

Lula, 80, secured victory in Sunday’s second round of Brazil’s presidential election following a closely contested race against right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the announced results, Lula received 51.79% of valid votes, compared with 48.21% for Bolsonaro, securing a fourth nonconsecutive presidential term, an unprecedented achievement in Brazilian presidential electoral history.

Flávio Bolsonaro had finished ahead in the first round of voting on October 4, but Lula reversed the result in the runoff.

The election unfolded amid deep political polarization between Brazil’s left and right, with disagreements over social and economic policies and the country’s relationship with the United States.

Palestinian groups welcome Lula’s position on Israel

Lula has been a vocal critic of Israeli policies and an advocate for Palestinian rights, drawing attention and support from Palestinian political circles.

His reelection has raised hopes among Palestinians that Brazil will maintain its support for their cause and strengthen international efforts to end Israeli attacks and pursue accountability for violations committed against Palestinians.

Hamas expressed hope that Lula’s new term would reinforce political cooperation between Brazil and Palestine while advancing international efforts to protect Palestinian rights and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.



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