Iraqi parliamentary bloc urges immediate reopening of al-Sheeb border crossing

ABNA24 - An Iraqi parliamentary bloc has warned of the economic and livelihood consequences of the continued closure of the al-Sheeb border crossing in Maysan province, opposite Iran’s Chazabeh crossing, urging Baghdad to immediately reverse the decision.

“We are following with great concern the repercussions of the continued closure of the al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran in Maysan province and the resulting economic losses and hardship for local residents,” the Badr parliamentary faction said in a statement on Monday.

It warned that the shutdown of the border crossing without a clear and immediate solution will lead to further protests and tensions.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters blocked the main road leading to oil companies in the southern province of Maysan on Sunday to protest the government’s closure of the al-Sheeb crossing.

The parliamentary bloc called on the Iraqi government to diligently accommodate the demands of the residents of Maysan province in order to prevent the negative repercussions of its measure, which could directly affect calm and stability.

“We call on the government to take immediate measures to reopen the al-Sheeb border crossing and meet the demands of the residents of Maysan province,” it stated.

It warned that prolonged closure of the border crossing without a practical solution will cause great tensions and will drive a wedge between the Iraqi government and the nation.

Mustafa Duair Abdulhassan, the provincial council head of Maysan, has warned of civil disobedience if the crossing is not reopened by Thursday.

People would have to “resort to civil disobedience and cut Maysan off from the rest of Iraq” if the crossing was not reopened, Abdulhassan said on Sunday

The Badr faction also called on the Iraqi government to adopt a unified and fair policy concerning the control of all border crossings.

Last week, Abdul Amir Taiban, a senior adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, claimed that the shutdown of the al-Sheeb crossing was due to “Iran’s serious violations against Iraq, including undermining security, damaging the economy, smuggling drugs and violating Iraqi sovereignty.”

He further alleged that drugs and counterfeit currency are among the most serious problems facing Iraq in its dealings with Iran.

Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad categorically dismissed the allegations, calling on relevant Iraqi authorities to assume a serious stance against such claims, which seriously harm relations between the two Muslim nations.



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