Sanaa condemns Saudi regime airstrike on maternity hospital in Taiz

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Ministry of Health in Sanaa, which operates under the “Change and Construction” government, has condemned Saudi fighter jet attacks on hospitals and medical facilities, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law.

Yemeni Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday night that it condemned the Saudi fighter jets’ attack on a maternity hospital in the al-Shamayatayn district of Taiz, which damaged parts of the facility.

The statement added that the attack demonstrated the Saudi enemy’s determination to deprive the Yemeni people of their most basic rights, including access to safe healthcare and medical services.



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