Yemen says Saudi regime carried out 119 air and missile attacks in 24 hours

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces’ spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie said Saudi warplanes had carried out 119 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the spokesman affirmed the strikes targeted civilian sites in the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Amran, Ibb, and Lahj.

He clarified the strikes were conducted by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, in addition to missile shelling from Jizan. He added that the attacks had caused civilian casualties.

Brig. Gen. Sarie added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began had reached 3,298.



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