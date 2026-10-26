Hamas urges Arab League emergency meeting over renewed starvation in Gaza

ABNA24 - Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has called on the Arab League to convene an emergency meeting to address Israel’s renewed policy of starving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, urging Arab countries to take effective action and pressure relevant parties to halt the measures.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Qassem stressed the need for public mobilization across the Arab world and increased pressure on all relevant parties to take practical steps to prevent a renewed hunger crisis in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable for Israel to repeat its policy of starvation while everyone remains silent,” Qassem said, emphasizing the importance of coordinated Arab action to address the situation.

Concerns are growing over a potential resurgence of severe food insecurity in Gaza amid continued Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, commercial goods, and essential food supplies.

The situation has been further complicated by flour shortages, rising food prices, and the closure of several bakeries across the territory.

In a related development, the World Food Program (WFP) announced on October 19 that funding shortages had forced it to reduce the number of people receiving food assistance in Gaza from approximately 1.6 million to 1.1 million.

The reductions have affected roughly 500,000 Palestinians and have also resulted in smaller food rations and fewer hot meals being distributed to vulnerable communities.



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