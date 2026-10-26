Yemen President Al-Mashat reaffirms Sanaa’s readiness for fair peace efforts

ABNA24 - Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, reaffirmed Sanaa’s welcome of all fair efforts and endeavors to establish peace, end the Saudi-led war and blockade on Yemen, address humanitarian files, repair damages, and respect the country’s sovereignty and independence.

In a message issued on Sunday, marking more than 100 days of the Saudi escalation, President al-Mashat stated that the Yemeni people were surprised on March 26, 2015, by a treacherous war led by the Saudi regime with US and Western support, targeting civilians and infrastructure. He emphasized that the Yemeni people have paid heavy prices in confronting this war and blockade, foremost among them the martyred President Saleh al-Sammad alongside tens of thousands of victims.

Al-Mashat noted that Sanaa entered negotiations in good faith and offered concessions, leading to the 2022 understandings and the roadmap with the Saudi regime. However, he stated that the latter reneged on its commitments under US-“Israeli” directives and in response to Yemen’s supportive stance toward the Gaza Strip, opting instead to tighten the blockade and enact unfair economic measures.

He pointed out that the continued Saudi escalation and the bombing of Sanaa International Airport prompted the Armed Forces to apply the equation of “escalation for escalation.” He stressed that the Yemeni military possesses diverse and unexpected options to secure the rights of the people, primarily national resources and the payment of civil service salaries.

President al-Mashat reiterated the welcome of the Al-Azhar Al-Sharif initiative and any serious efforts to achieve peace, while reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, President al-Mashat warned the Saudi regime against committing any reckless act targeting the Holy Sites in Mecca and Medina and attempting to attribute it to Yemen. He affirmed that Islamic holy sites are a red line, adding that maritime navigation remains safe, and that the real threat stems from the Saudi regime’s attempts to turn the Bab al-Mandab Strait into a theater of conflict.



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