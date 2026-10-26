Holy Quran House in Karbala announces AI-powered Ahlulbayt Quranic Encyclopedia app

ABNA24 - Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Lady Zainab (peace be upon her), a delegation from the Holy Quran House met with His Eminence Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, to announce the upcoming launch of the Ahlulbayt Quranic Encyclopedia application, which incorporates advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

Wissam Al-Dalfi, head of the Quranic Media Center, told the Karbala Now news agency that “the launch of this application is part of the Holy Quran House’s efforts to advance scholarly and research tools. It seeks to make the encyclopedia’s content more accessible and facilitate its use by researchers, seminary students, and academics, enabling them to benefit more effectively from its rich scholarly and intellectual resources.”

Al-Dalfi explained that “the application harnesses advanced artificial intelligence technologies alongside Arabic and Persian linguistic dictionaries to streamline searches and accelerate information retrieval. This will support Quranic studies and research into the intellectual and scholarly heritage of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them).”

He further emphasized that “the application represents a significant advancement in the scholarly and intellectual fields by enhancing research and investigative capabilities. It provides researchers with specialized knowledge resources and supports scholars and academic institutions in expanding and advancing the horizons of Quranic studies.”

Through this initiative, the Holy Quran House continues to embrace modern technologies to facilitate access to specialized knowledge, strengthen academic research, and promote a deeper understanding of the Holy Quran and the intellectual legacy of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them).



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