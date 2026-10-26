Iranian cleric praises Army’s role in defending the country

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian cleric has praised the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran for its role in defending the country, describing the force as a source of pride for the nation and stressing the armed forces’ unwavering resistance against enemies.

Sayyed Mousavifard, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Khuzestan Province, made the remarks during a meeting with General Adel Heydari, a senior Army commander and head of the Army Ground Forces’ regional headquarters in southwestern Iran, along with a group of commanders and deputies.

During the meeting, Mousavifard highlighted the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei’s special attention to the Army, noting that Imam Khamenei visited Imam Ali (PBUH) Officers’ Academy 39 times and described it as his second home.

The cleric expressed gratitude for the role of the armed forces in defending the country, saying they have stood together on the front lines for many years and fought shoulder to shoulder against enemies during the eight-year Sacred Defense and the imposed 12-day and Ramadan wars.

Mousavifard said the Iranian nation takes pride in its powerful Army, and elaborated on the significance of submission and obedience in the path of servitude to God on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH).

Citing a passage from Ziyarat Jami’a Kabira, he described submission to God as a fundamental condition for serving Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance).

The cleric noted the difference between the Army before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, describing the Air Force’s pledge of allegiance to Imam Khomeini in 1979 as a sign of the Army’s devotion to Wilayat and religiosity, and attributed this approach to the efforts of the clergy and religious authorities.

Mousavifard also noted the presence of capable commanders in various fields, saying the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been present in defending the Islamic system at various junctures, offering thousands of martyrs.

At the beginning of the meeting, General Adel Heydari presented a report on the Army’s readiness in various areas and emphasized its readiness to sacrifice in the path of elevating the Islamic Republic of Iran.



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