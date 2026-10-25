Gaza death toll reaches 74,540 since October 2023, health ministry says

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,540 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,678 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received eight civilian bodies and 62 wounded people over the past 48 hours, while another one succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,547 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,559 others have been injured.



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