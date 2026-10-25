Holy shrine custodians meet at the Abbasi Shrine to strengthen cooperation

ABNA24 - The meeting of the custodians of the holy shrines was held beside the sacred shrine of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), with the deputy custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine in attendance.

Sayyid Eisa al-Khirsan, deputy custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine, took part in the meeting of the custodians of the holy shrines, hosted by the Holy Abbasi Shrine beside the sacred shrine of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). At the meeting, ways of strengthening joint cooperation and improving the services provided to honored pilgrims were discussed and reviewed.

A number of issues related to the affairs of the holy shrines were raised, and views aimed at developing and improving the level of services, and at strengthening coordination and the exchange of experiences and achievements in various fields, were examined.

This meeting was held as a continuation of the periodic consultative meetings of the custodians of the holy shrines, which are held to review construction, intellectual, and cultural matters and to coordinate joint efforts, in keeping with the religious and service responsibilities of these shrines.



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