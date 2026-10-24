Video: Curing human anxiety in light of conduct of Imam Sajjad (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Man's true tranquility lies in servitude to God, not in sin. Superficial pleasures, though seemingly glamorous, do not save the heart from sorrow and anxiety and turn a person into a tool for exploitation and betrayal. In such a society, whose individuals were drowned in sin and depression, the worship of Ali ibn al-Hussein (a.s.), like a shining light, drew polluted hearts toward repentance and awakening.