Video: Fatimiyya; the season of reviving Ghadir and guardianship

AhlulBayt News Agency: The significance of the Fatimiyya days is not limited to commemorating a historical figure; these days are tied to the issue of Imamate and guardianship. Hazrat Zahra (s.a.), by defending the right of Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.) and delivering the Fadakiyya sermon, played a fundamental role in the path of reviving the matter of guardianship and explaining the deviation that took shape after Ghadir; therefore, the revival of Fatimiyya can be considered a continuation of the message of Ghadir.